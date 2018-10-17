Stern to coach at MLS Caribbean Combine

Stern John

LEGENDARY NATIONAL football team striker and current men’s team assistant coach Stern John has been selected to serve as one of the coaches at the 2018 MLS Caribbean Combine in Bridgetown, Barbados from October 22-25.

The MLS is conducting the dual-location 2018 MLS Caribbean Combine in Kingston, Jamaica (October 15-18) and Bridgetown.

The MLS Caribbean Combine is a result of the partnership between MLS and CONCACAF that serves as a pathway for the best players, under the age of 24, in the Caribbean area to showcase their talent for MLS clubs. Through an expanded format, this scouting opportunity has grown from one event, featuring 22 players from 15 countries, to two events this year featuring 40 players from up to 30 countries, with 20 players taking part both in Kingston and Bridgetown.

The most highly touted prospects will be named MLS Caribbean Combine Most Valuable Players and will earn invitations to the Adidas MLS adidas Player Combine in Orlando.

“MLS Caribbean Combine participants will be coached by Trinidad hero and one of the top goalscorers in MLS history, Stern John, as well as legendary Jamaican and MLS (players) Andy Williams, Wolde Harris, and Shavar Thomas. The Caribbean area has continually produced breakout MLS stars, including playoff-bound Jamaican-born New York Red Bulls defender Kemar Lawrence who participated in the inaugural Caribbean Combine,” a MLS release stated.

On the selection, John said he was grateful for the opportunity to scout the best of new Caribbean talent.

“Of course for me it’s a honour to be connected to the development of Caribbean football through the alliance with the MLS. The MLS is where it started for me in terms of really excelling in professional football. My days at Columbus Crew are unforgettable and my achievements there are among the best in my career along with my accomplishments in England and of course helping Trinidad and Tobago get to the World Cup in 2006,” John said.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for players in the Caribbean to be handed an opportunity to further their professional careers in a league that is consistently improving and developing as the MLS,” added the current Central FC coach.