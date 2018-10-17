Red Force seek semifinal spot in Super50

TT Red Force batsman Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during his knock of 89 runs during the Super 50 match against the Windward Islands at the Queen’s Park Oval,on October 3. Image:Nicholas Bhajan/CA-images

THE TT Red Force can seal a spot in the Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 semifinals, when they play Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, from 2 pm, today.

The Red Force are second in Group A behind Guyana Jaguars and are still in a comfortable position to qualify for the semifinals. Jaguars lead Group A with 25 points and Red Force are second with 18 points. If Red Force wins today and the West Indies B falls to Canada, the Red Force will book a place in the semifinals which will be played in Barbados.

The top two teams in Group A will qualify for the semifinals, along with the top two teams in Group B which is being played in Barbados.

After four wins to start the tournament, Red Force lost to Jaguars by 75 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Saturday.

The Red Force bowlers were not at their best, as the Jaguars posted 291 for eight batting first. In reply, Red Force could only muster 216 all out in 47.1 overs. Volcanoes are only playing for pride today, as it is impossible for the defending champions to finish in the top two in Group A.

Red Force coach Kelvin Williams said his team is eager to make amends after failing to advance to the semifinals last year. “It is very important to finish in the top two. Position wise finishing first would be ideal, but finishing in the top two means we will take the trip across to Barbados to play in the semifinals, which we did not do last year at all,” Williams said.

Williams is confident his team will bounce back after losing to the Jaguars. Williams said, “It is a team full of experienced players. Sometimes you go through a tournament and win a tournament by losing games. I don’t want it to be a habit, I hope that is the only hiccup that is going to take place. The guys know where we all went wrong, and as a unit I am hoping that they are willing to bounce back against the Windward Islands tomorrow (today) down at the same venue.”

TODAY’S FIXTURES (2 pm)

Group A

TT Red Force vs Windward Islands Volcanoes, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Canada vs West Indies B, Queen’s Park Oval