Prison officer reported threat to police

SIX months ago prison officer Darren Francis reported to the police that a threat was made on his life while at his Rio Claro home.

Investigators are trying to determine if these threats are linked to his murder.

Francis, 38, a prison officer with 15 years service, was killed at his parents' Princes Town home early this morning.

In May, Newsday learnt Francis was at his home in Rio Claro when he caught a man in his yard stealing scrap iron material.

Francis told the man to leave his property but told relatives the man began to curse him and said he would return to kill Francis.

He said the man, who was driving a truck, told him he knew him and where to find him before driving off.

Francis made a report to police the same day.

Francis’ aunt, Esther, confirmed the threats made against her nephew’s life and said he was also fearful.

She said she does not know if the incident is linked to her nephew’s murder.

“This is the only time a threat was made on his life. And he was worried because the man told him he knew where to find him and that he would return and kill him.”

His death comes hours after prison officers intercepted a conversation that a hit had been put on a prison officer’s life.