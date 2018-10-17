Pinto go top in Fishing Pond

Pinto United players and supporters after their win in the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond League, on Sunday.

PINTO United surged to the top of Group A, on Sunday, with a 2-0 victory over previous leaders Manzanilla as the race tightened towards the Big 8 of the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond Football League.

At the Fishing Pond Recreation Ground, Pinto relied on a double from Cody St Clair to inflict Manzan’s first loss of the season to shake up the standings. The win lifted Pinto from fourth to first and they now remain the only undefeated team in Group A and in prime position to secure a spot in the knock-out round.

In Group A as well, Alexcon FC stayed in contention for a spot in the last eight with a 3-0 whipping of All-Stars. Alexcon did all the heavy lifting in the first half, with goals from Akiel Clarke, Ronaldo Hernandez and Kevon Robinson putting them in firm control at the break. It was cruise control after the interval as Alexcon took their foot off the gas to move within two points of the fourth spot which guarantees a place in the Big 8 knock-out round.

In Group B action, Team Up Top and Fishing Pond Youths played to a goalless draw that did neither favour of cracking the top four. Both teams remained fifth and sixth respectively.

Weekend Fixtures:

Saturday - Pinto United vs All Stars (2pm); G Madrid vs Manzan (4pm)

Sunday - Walcott FC vs Dream Team (2pm); Gremio vs Sangre Chiquito (4pm)