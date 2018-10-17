National Security Minister responds to prison officer’s murder

Stuart Young, new Minister of National Security

National Security Minister Stuart Young, in offering condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of prison officer Darran Francis, who was shot dead on Wednesday morning, said the government is affirming its commitment to the men and women in the Prison Service.

In a statement to the media, Young said he has been in communication with acting Commissioner of Prisons Dane Clarke, Prison Officers Association president Ceron Richards, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and other heads of the national security apparatus.

“There are a number of initiatives that we are currently working on which are specific to prison officers and are aimed at increasing their safety and security. As stated previously, all arms of National Security stand together and support each other in the fight against the criminal element. A number of initiatives were implemented and others are being worked on by the interagency team set up to address the prison system.”

Young said he intends to meet with prison officers on Tuesday to address their concerns.