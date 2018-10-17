Murdered prison officer described as ‘family oriented’

Darren Francis, 38, the prison officer who was shot dead in Princes Town early this morning was described by relatives as a diligent and family oriented man, who worked at the Prison Radio station during his 18 years of service.

Family members spoke to Newsday yesterday while awaiting the results of an autopsy which was done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

“He would leave home at 4.30 in the morning to get to work on time,” said a relative. “He got up that early to reach to work at 8 am. He said he left that early so he could beat the traffic. He was very diligent about getting to work on time. He never went out or anything. He just went to work and came home. He was a family oriented man.”

Newsday was told that Francis was a father of two.



