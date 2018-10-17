Imbert: Millions spent for rural roads

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says millions have spent on roads in rural areas and even more than is spent in urban areas. He was speaking yesterday as the Standing Finance Committee considered expenditure for 2019 on the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in Parliament yesterday.

Naparima MP Rodney Charles said given the problems with a number of roads, including Garth Road and Cunjal Road, and “potholes galore” whether an allocation of $2.8 million adequate and what relief it could provide for his constituents.

Hosein said he comes from local government and he has been around this country and he knows what Charles speaks about first hand.

“The money does never be enough. No matter what you do it will never be enough. I get letters, phone calls every day from councillors, aldermen.” Charles said he shared Hosein’s concern “but I think we need to impress upon the Minister of Finance the gravity of the situation.

“And these are rural people and they feel neglected. So I hope you would use your good offices to impress upon the Minister of Finance to be kind, responsive to the urgent please and plight of the people of Naparima.” Imbert said he stayed out of the conversation but his name was being continuously called and certain insinuations made.

“If any objective expenditure was done on roads in rural areas such as parts of Naparima one would see that more than 50 per cent of Government expenditure is spent in these areas. It is wrong to insinuate otherwise. We spend millions of dollars in rural areas, more than in urban areas in terms of roadways.”