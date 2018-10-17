Hosein launches corruption investigation at Chaguanas Borough Corp

Kazim Hosein

THE Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government says its minister Kazim Hosein has ordered an investigation into suspected corruption involving building approvals at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation.

This happened after Cunupia councillor Vandana Mohit submitted to him documents which allude to improper practices at the corporation’s building department.

Mohit’s home was recently shot at. No one has been held in relation to that. She believes its a reprisal for her questioning delays in the building approval process for certain burgesses in her electoral district.

The ministry said Hosein has passed all the documentation to his permanent secretary and this was done in the presence of the Assistant Commissioner of Municipal Police.

"Every allegation of corruption is taken seriously by the ministry and we are going to ensure that we resolve this," Hosein said.

“Councillor Mohit has come forward to bring attention to this matter and has not backed down despite her traumatic experience, which is currently being investigated by the TTPS. The ministry can address this matter at an administrative level, and we will do the necessary to uncover the truth of these allegations, for the benefit of the people of the borough, and all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago."