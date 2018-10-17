Emergency campus meeting as UWI students fear for safety

The attempted rape, robbery and assault of a second-year female student at the University of the West Indies on Tuesday afternoon has prompted the Students’ Guild to hold an emergency meeting so that students could voice their grievances not only on security matters, but other ills affecting them.

On Tuesday at around 1 pm the student was in the female locker room on campus when she was allegedly attacked by a man who robbed her and then tried to sexually assault her.

She student was able to overpower him and escaped.

She reported the attack to campus security and a search was carried out for the man. The Students Guild was also alerted and the student was expected to receive counselling.

Checks with the Tunapuna police revealed the student did not report the incident to them.