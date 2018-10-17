'Corporation workers treated like garbage'

Port of Spain City Corporation workers represented by the Amalgamated Workers Union (AWU) protested outside City Hall against the delays in salaries negotiations and for better working conditions. PHOTO by SUREASH CHOLAI

CORPORATION workers took to the streets in protest yesterday against poor conditions and even worse treatment, at City Hall in Port of Spain.

Several workers, armed with placards and signs, marched in the rain calling for better work conditions and compensation. The protestors said while they will not yet threaten to down their tools, they have no intention of giving up their protests until their grievances are heard.

The protesters did not just take to the streets on behalf of the sanitation workers, they also came out to represent pest control officers, health and safety officers and even some of the municipal police officers.

“We truly believe the powers that be will hear the plight of the workers today and a response will be forthcoming,” said Michael Prentice, president of the Amalgamated Sanitation Workers Union.

“We have not been getting results coming from the CEO in terms of her response with dealing with certain matters. Most of all the conditions in which employees are being asked to perform their duties is deplorable, unsanitary and needs to be addressed. Our voice will be heard in this matter.”

Prentice told Newsday that several workers involved in sanitation, pest control, and even some of the municipal police were being mistreated. He said they have been calling for redress with their issues for a number of years but the pleas have fallen on deaf ears.