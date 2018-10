Cops detain alleged rapist

Police arrested a 33-year-old Longdenville man at his Cashew Gardens home on Tuesday after a 28-year-old woman reported that he sexually assaulted her early Sunday.

The alleged victim told police she was at her Longdenville home around 3 am on Sunday when she was attacked in her bedroom by a knife-wielding man who is known to her.

She said she was ordered to perform a sexual act on the man.