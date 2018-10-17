N Touch
Wednesday 17 October 2018
Charlieville show who is boss

CHARLIEVILLE Super Kings showed who was the boss on September 15, in the knock-out final of the Bamboo Cricket League, at the Bamboo #1 Recreation Ground, Valsayn.

The Super Kings eased to a seven-wicket win over D’Boss Team in the decider.

D’Boss Team were bundled out for 40 in 12.5 overs with Yaasir Mohammed taking three wickets for six runs, Athir Khan 2/4, Christopher Vincent 2/8 and Jesse Mohammed 2/10. Richard Ali was the only batsman to put up any resistance with a top score of 10.

Kapil Harry was unbeaten on 20 as Super Kings reached 41/3 in 12.2 overs.

In the Best of the Rest final, Amigos defeated Tigers United by 41 runs.

Amigos tallied 103/3 in 12 overs with Rennie Bedasie scoring 35, Sanjay Lahorie 27 not out and Stephan Bhullawan 12.

Tigers United were dismissed for 62 in 10.5 overs, as Bedasie claimed 3/5, Ravi Seepersad got 2/6 and Narindra Joseph 2/11. Akeel Ali and Stern Martin each scored 12 for Tigers United.

Semi-Final Results –

Knockout –

D’BOSS TEAM 72/9 (15 overs) – Nicholas Pooran 15, Ryan Ramasray 14; Sheldon Balroop 3/8, Terrance Rampersad 2/26 vs WINNERS 56/9 (15 overs) – Keron Noreiga 2/1, Dylan Ravello 2/7, Nicholas Pooran 2/15, Imtiaz Mohammed 2/17. D’ Boss Team won by 16 runs.

CHARLIEVILLE SUPER KINGS 66/8 (15 overs) – Nashwan Latchman 21, Kadesh Samlalsingh 12; Amit Jaggernauth 2/8 vs GUNNERS 64 (14.5 overs) – Michael Harry 35; Salim Hosein 2/5, Christopher Vincent 2/12. Charlieville Super Kings won by two runs.

Best of the Rest –

VALLEY BOYS 57/8 (12 overs) – Damian Hanuman 23; Ravi Seepersad 4/9 vs AMIGOS 58/3 (11.3 overs) – Navin Chadee 14, Adrian Ramcharitar 13, Rennie Bedasie 12 not out. Amigos won by seven wickets.

INVADERS UNITED 48 (10.5 overs) – Viraaj Singh 19; David John 4/7, Amar Veerasammy 2/7, Michael Gopaul 2/26 vs TIGERS UNITED 49/8 (11.5 overs) – Rod Badall 15 not out; Kerron Khelawan 4/8, Nicholas Mohammed 2/9. Tigers United won by two wickets.

