Canadian in $8.3m Piarco cocaine bust

A 31-YEAR-OLD self-employed Canadian man was arrested on Monday at the Piarco International Airport after his suitcase was searched by Customs and Excise officers who found millions worth in cocaine.

The man of Richmond Hill, Canada was handed over to Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit officers after he tried to board a flight to Toronto.

He was later charged with several drug related offences. Police said that at 1 pm on Monday, Customs and Excise officers based at the airport received a tip-off and stopped and searched.

Officers searched the suitcase and found the drugs among the man’s clothes. The drugs carried an estimated local street value of $8.3m.