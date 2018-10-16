West Indies facing extinction

THE EDITOR: West Indian Test cricket is on the verge of extinction and will soon be irrelevant as their long misery continues. The most recent defeat being against India who totally embarrassed us and proves once again why West Indies should not be playing Test Cricket anymore.

Just as dinosaurs became extinct millions of years ago, the West Indies test cricket team is facing a similar outcome. After dominating the cricketing stage for so long it is mysterious how we have allowed our cricket to become such a disgrace and an embarrassment.

The statistics highlight the fact that Virat Kohli became the first India batsman to surpass the 1,000 run mark in Test cricket in three consecutive years by hitting 139, as the hosts ruthlessly dominated and punished the West Indies naivety on the second day of the first Test between the two teams.

The West Indies no longer produces serious fast bowlers and are therefore better off playing the shorter T20 version of the game. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit his maiden Test century in style, ending on 100 not out, with Rishabh Pant making an easy 92 as India declared on 649-9 at tea in Rajkot.

Jadeja had no problems cleaning up the tail with figures of 3-35, with Shannon Gabriel caught at long-on for the final wicket, as the West Indies not surprisingly, were bowled out twice in under 100 overs and slumped to yet another embarrassing innings defeat.

A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times by demolishing an extremely weak and on the verge of being extinct West Indies team by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. Mark my words, West Indies TEST cricket will soon be extinct.

SIMON WRIGHT, Chaguanas