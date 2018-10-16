TT styles

Models model designs by various designers such as Heather Jones International; Peter Elias; CLD by Charu Lochan Dass; Ecliff Elie; Claudia Pegus; Anthony Reid for Meiling Menswear; Neha Karina and Uzuri International last night for day 2 of style week at NAPA pos . Photo by Enrique Assoon . 14-10-18.

ENRIQUE ASSOON

FOREIGN-BASED models Teresa Lourenco, Naomi Chin Wing, Crystal Noreiga and Michelene Auguste added an international flair to the catwalk for Styleweek at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa), Port of Spain on Saturday night.

Miss Universe Jamaica 2018 Kimberly Maddison also shone on the night.

The celebrities walked alongside Coco Velvet International models and TT Top Model contestants. IMG agency models were featured as well.

Styleweek highlighted designers such as Heather Jones International, Peter Elias, CLD by Charu Lochan Dass, Ecliff Elie, Claudia Pegus, Anthony Reid for Meiling Menswear, Neha Karina and Uzuri International.

Vogue, the powerhouse in the fashion and modelling industry, was represented by the British Vogue Indigital.tv and Reuters news service also captured the show.

Executive producer of the event and CEO of Coco Velvet International Christopher Nathan felt he had accomplished his goal on what, he said, would be his final show as he plans to retire after 40 years in the fashion and modelling industry.

He said he wanted the show to be bigger than ever and hoped that after his retirement someone would take up the mantle and carry on the legacy of Styleweek.

Styleweek began last Friday at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, Lady Young Road, Port of Spain, and ended on Sunday with the grand finale of the TT Top Model competition where ten models were awarded international contracts.