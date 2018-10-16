Teachers stay away from La Romaine High again

Lynsley Doodhai

FOR yet another day, teachers at the La Romaine High School stayed away from classes.

The TT Unified Teachers Association (Association) has advised teachers to stay away from school until the chief inspector at the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) makes a determination on their appeal.

The association’s president Lynsley Doodhai said his members believe the clearance certificate was not sound and until there is proper clearance, teachers will not go out to work.

Last week TTUTA filed an appeal of OSHA’s decision to give clearance for the reopening of the school, some six months after it was closed for a number of infractions. Earlier this year, OSHA deemed the school unsafe after several electrical fires and supported the walkout of teachers in May for health and safety reasons.

Several recommendations were made, with the electrical inspectorate threatening to disconnect its supply if corrective measures were not undertaken. No work was done during the school vacation and the school remained closed when the new term began on September 3.

However, some work was done in the last month and on October 5, clearance was given to reopen the school. On the first day, October 8, teachers again walked off the job after discovering hanging, exposed wires, no cover on the main breaker box and work continuing on the building.

They said their staff representative, who made the complaint, was not given a copy of the clearance letter from either the principal, Rajesh Sirjue, or from OSHA, as is mandated.

Doodhai told teachers they should not return while the problem continued.

The few students who have been attending classes are being supervised by some teachers and administrative staff.

A spokesman from the Ministry of Education told Newsday more than $2 million was spent on remedial work at the school, and it was sufficient to get OSHA clearance.

“We have done all we can, and teachers are still refusing to work. The school has been closed down for so long, we would not have reopened if it was not safe,” the spokesman said.