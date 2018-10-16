Suspect charged with Cumuto killing

Edison Small

A Cumuto man who was arrested during an Operation Strike Back exercise was expected to appear before a Sangre Grande magistrate yesterday, charged with the murder of Cumuto villager David King.

Police said Edison Small, a 38-year-old electrician of Tumpuna Road, Cumuto, was charged on Monday with King’s murder and the malicious wounding of another man.

King, 31, and his 54-year-old friend, whose name was not released, were at King’s home when three men entered and began robbing them. The two were also shot during the incident, which took place at about 2.45 am on September 8.

King died on the scene and the other man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said Small was arrested in the Northern Division on October 6. Cumuto police handed him over to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 2, and he was later charged by PC Noel Wren.

Investigations were supervised by acting ASP Sean Dhilpaul and Sgts Mitra Ramsumair, Sydney Job and Hezron Lynch, all of the HBI Region 2.