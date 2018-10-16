Students urged to get involved in food production

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon

While farmers and those in the agribusiness sector were urged to adopt more environmentally-friendly cultivating techniques and harvesting method, students were encouraged to get involved into food production and the food production industry by Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon.

Speaking at the second annual World Food Day Commemorative Brunch hosted by Export TT, Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, Gopee-Scoon said it was disheartening to read the reports of the rise of world hunger.

Notwithstanding the various advances in food-production practices and technologies in recent times, she said, climate change, the economic slowdown and developments are clawing back the progress made in eliminating world hunger.

Gopee-Scoon said from the perspective of the ministry, when discussing the elimination of food hunger, it is useful to examine the food and beverage sector from a trade and economic perspective.

“In 2017 the global food and beverages market was estimated at over $5650 billion. This included products such as alcoholic beverages, pet food, grain products, meat, poultry and seafood, fruit and vegetable, frozen food and dairy.

Recently, she said, consumer patterns had shifted toward "natural ingredients and products developed utilising chemical-free farming techniques amid growing health concerns."

In this country, she pointed out, the food and beverage sector has on average accounted for 50 per cent or more of the manufacturing’s contribution to GDP.