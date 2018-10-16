‘Spirit will vex with me’ Relative suspected of killing pastor tells cops he’s sorry:

A church leader who migrated to this country a few years ago and who was detained on Sunday in connection with the stabbing death of 42-year-old pastor Alisa Ali told police he was sorry for his actions, but had carried out the killing in a fit of rage.

The man reportedly hired a friend to take him to Valencia, where he planned to hide out after the murder of pastor Ali but he was detained hours after the killing. On Sunday around midday Eastern Division police, acting on a tip off, held the church leader, who was on his way into hiding.

When he was detained he confessed to the murder and expressed remorse.

Earlier on, a friend of the pastor contacted Central Division and told police arrangements were being made for the man to surrender. However, he later refused to do so.

Police were told Ali was a victim of domestic violence but had never reported it. The mother of two, was fatally stabbed on Saturday night after an argument with her killer. On Saturday around 7.50 pm they were seen engaged in a heated argument and she reportedly told him the relationship was over and she wanted him out of her life.

The enraged killer reportedly told her, “Something was going to happen here tonight. The spirit will have to vex with me tonight. No man coming to drive up in my car.’”

An eyewitness told police he took out a bread knife and stabbed Ali in the throat. After he fled, relatives took Ali to the Chaguanas Health Facility, shortly after 8 pm, but she died around 11 pm.

Central Division police searched for the killer and hours later he was seen in the Valencia district and detained. He was taken to the Sangre Grande police station on Sunday afternoon.

Yesterday Central Division investigators led by ASP Richard Smith went to the station and took the suspect into their custody.

Investigators said they have already recorded eyewitness statements and after they have interviewed the suspect the Director of Public Prosecutions at the San Fernando office will be consulted for directions.

Relatives said the suspect was unfaithful to Ali and was reportedly involved in several relationships. When Ali spoke out against it she was often beaten. She confided to friends recently that she had placed the matter at the feet of God and was given directions to end the stormy relationship.

Ali started the St Michael Divine Healing Tabernacle six years ago at Gill Trace, Lamont Street, Longdenville. Members of Ali’s church said they knew of the bad treatment meted out to their pastor, but did not want to get involved because they knew the man was violent.

One of her daughters left Ali’s home because she did not like the way her mother was being treated and begged her mother to end the relationship.