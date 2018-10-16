Pollonais kidnapping accused back in court

File photo: PC Ian Dwarika who was also brought to court yesterday charged with kidnapping Pollonais.

THE case of the four accused charged with the September 6 kidnapping of Palmiste businesswoman Natalie Pollonais came up for hearing today, but they were not brought to the San Fernando Magistrates' Court.

The hearing was done via videoconferencing and the police prosecutor told senior magistrate Cherill-Ann Antoine an interim file had been sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and that the police complainant, ASP Peter Ramdeen, needed two more weeks to complete filing and swearing of witnesses' statements.

The four accused, who remained at the Maximum Security Prison, Arouca, are: PCs Shaundelle Euin, 24, and Ian Dwarika, 44, who were last attached to the La Romaine Police Post; Gregory James, 50, a welder of La Brea; and Shain Steven, 37, a building contractor, of Inverness Road, Princes Town.

Attorney Shiva Boodoo, who represented Dwarika, told Antoine he wished to make further legal submissions for the court to grant bail and referred to the case of Abu Bakr versus the State. She said she will read them and then hear his arguments on the adjourned date. The attorney said he had Dwarika's passport to surrender, as a condition of bail.

Two weeks ago, Justice Gillian Lucky denied Steven bail when his attorney Indira Bindaan filed an application.

The case was adjourned to November 13 and Antoine said that for that hearing, all four accused should be brought down.