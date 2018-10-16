PM: Everyone responsible for preserving country’s history

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

IT is the duty of all of the country’s citizens to preserve the country’s historical legacy, and not just the responsibility of one segment of the population.

So said the Prime Minister on Saturday in a message to the nation on the occasion of First Peoples Day, as he wished TT’s indigenous people the best during First Peoples Heritage Week.

Rowley said the late Carib Queen, Jennifer Cassar, and Chief of the Santa Rosa First People’s Community, Ricardo Bharath Hernandez, were key advocates in securing the one-off holiday in 2017 to formally recognise the presence of the first people and their contribution to the country.

“Over the years the Santa Rosa First People’s Community has been at the forefront of strides to ensure that TT’s culture remains infused with the rich legacy of our indigenous people.

“Every strand of our cultural tapestry is important. The courage and tenacity of our First Peoples is woven into our identity. Their dedication to preserving and revitalising Amerindian history and traditions is beneficial to us all.”

He said warrior chief Hyarima devoted himself to preserving his people’s way of life and to expelling the Spanish invaders from his ancestral lands. He added that Cassar probably found inspiration from Hyarima as she dedicated her life to serving her people.

“It is becoming increasingly important that the elders of the community pass on their knowledge and experiences to the next generation. I am pleased that strides are being made in this regard.”

The theme of this year’s First People’s Heritage Week, which runs from October 5 to 16, is Strengthening National and Regional Indigenous Identity.