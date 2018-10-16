Pastor’s funeral at her own church

While a date has not been settled, relatives of Alisa Ali told Newsday she would be laid to rest after a funeral at her own church.

The apartment where she was killed on Saturday night stands in the church grounds.

Ali, the mother of two, was ordained a pastor in 2011, and became the mother of the St Michael Divine Healing Tabernacle, in Longdenville, Chaguanas.

Relatives said Ali was a kind-hearted person who would help anyone in need.

They said she had begun to complain to one of her two children that the man who allegedly killed her had been stalking her for weeks.

“A few nights ago we were talking and he came by her window looking for her while we were talking,” one of Ali’s daughters said. “She could hear him shuffling behind her. ‘He is behind me,’ she whispered to me. I was watching and trying not to let him know that she was telling me he was behind her. I motioned for her to move, and as she moved I saw him through the curtain.”

Ali had just recovered from a nervous breakdown and suffered from a number of illnesses including diabetes, sickle cell anaemia, low blood pressure, and kidney and heart problems.

Newsday was told she had been in a relationship with her alleged killer, and when she tried to end it he stabbed her multiple times. Relatives told Newsday they were on the compound where Ali was staying when they heard her ten-year-old granddaughter scream.

They ran to the room to find the door locked.

Moments later the alleged killer burst out of the door, jumped into a white Mitsubishi Lancer parked nearby and drove off.

Relatives found Ali lying in a pool of blood with a bread knife sticking out of a wound to her head.

A suspect was later caught by police and admitted to the murder, saying he acted in a fit of rage.