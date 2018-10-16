Moonilal to launch ‘democracy fund’

Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal.

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal will not retract his allegations against the Prime Minister over a dubious Florida bank account and will not pay the “substantial sum” sought by Dr Rowley’s pre-action protocol letter. Instead Moonilal will launch a “Defence of Democracy Fund” among supporters to help pay for his legal team that includes Anand Ramlogan and British Queen’s Counsel Richard Clayton. At Parliament yesterday, he told reporters he would say more at the Monday Night Forum being held by the United National Congress at Couva.

Alleging Rowley’s legal action against him was repressive, he said the matter should instead have been fully vented by debate in Parliament. The MP said this is the first budget debate within memory at which a sitting prime minister had not spoken, despite having had hours in which to do so and address the allegations.