Man shot confronting burglar in home
AN Arima man is being treated for a gunshot wound after he confronted a burglar he found in his home today.
Anthony Lyon came home from work at around 12.20 pm and found the door to his Santa Rosa Heights home open, then saw a man inside and tried to subdue him.
The man pulled out a gun and shot Lyon twice in the upper thigh before escaping.
Neighbours heard Lyon's calls for help and began taking him to the Arima health facility in a panel van. He was transferred to an ambulance along the way.
Investigations are continuing.
