Man shot confronting burglar in home

Arima resident Anthony Lyon was shot and wounded as he attempted to subdue a man he found inside his Santa Rosa Heights home this afternoon.

Anthony Lyon came home from work at around 12.20 pm and found the door to his Santa Rosa Heights home open, then saw a man inside and tried to subdue him.

The man pulled out a gun and shot Lyon twice in the upper thigh before escaping.

Neighbours heard Lyon's calls for help and began taking him to the Arima health facility in a panel van. He was transferred to an ambulance along the way.

Investigations are continuing.