Leaders Santa Rosa, Queen’s Park share spoils

Santa Rosa’s captain Joel Johnson (left) is challenged by QP’s Sean De Silva during the TTSL match day #18 between QP and Santa Rosa at St Mary’s College Grounds, St. Clair,on Sunday.

FC SANTA Rosa maintained its three-point advantage atop the TT Super League standings,on Sunday, after being held to a 1-1 draw against title contenders Queen’s Park at St Mary’s College Ground, St Clair.

Kishun Seecharan gave FC Santa Rosa the advantage in the 17th minute, before Queen’s Park went level via a penalty from the team’s leading scorer Sean De Silva in the 54th minute.

The draw was enough to keep FC Santa Rosa, who have by far the best goal-differential among the 16 teams, with a healthy advantage as the end of the league competition draw nearer.

Meanwhile, Prison Service, which has had an exceptional season inched closer to the leaders in with a 2-0 away win over Club Sando in Belle Vue/Debe on Saturday.

Prisons remained third but closed the gap between themselves and FC Santa Rosa to five points with eight matches remaining.

League action will resume on Friday with FC Santa Rosa hoping to extend their lead, at least temporarily when the host Club Sando at the Arima Velodrome, from 8 pm.

The round will continue on Saturday and close on Sunday.

Results

Saturday

Club Sando 0 vs Prison Service 2 (Brandon Calliste 76th, Tevin Garcia 90th+5)

Guaya United 2 (Garvin Samaroo 39th, Leroy Jones 46th) vs Cunupia FC 4 (Hakeem Legall 9th, 47th, Michael Darko 54th, Kevon Woodley 87th)

Metal X Erin FC 1 (Sylvester Teesdale 79th) vs UTT 2 (Reinaldo Atwell 53rd, Liam Burns 69th)

Sunday

Matura Reunited FC 2 (Kitwana Abosi 28th, Brendon Figuera 75th) vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 3 (Josiah Alleyne 44th pen, Karamo Samuel 72nd, Akiel Thomas 88th)

Police FC 3 (Joshua Leach 15th, 33rd, 42nd) vs Bethel United 1 (Jabari McMillan 77th)

RSSR FC 2 (Hakim Gulston 74th, Jovon Vincent 90th) vs San Fernando Giants (Jeron Melville own goal 4th, Arvid Applewhite 49th)

QPCC 1 (Sean De Silva pen 54th) vs FC Santa Rosa 1 (Kishun Seecharan 17th)