Laventille residents want barricade against drive-by shootings

Erica Street, Morvant. Photo: Angelo Marcelle

Residents of Rock City, off Erica Street, Laventille, are concerned by the prevalence of drive-by shootings as the choice of attack against rival gang members. They said the attackers have easy access in and out the community without hinderance, leading them to suggest a barricade or gate be placed at the beginning of their street to prevent access by criminals.

Speaking at a police town hall meeting on upper Erica Street last night, one resident said while a police car is placed along the Old St Joseph Road, just opposite Erica Street, it has not discouraged gang members from driving into the street and shooting at people in the neighbourhood.

However Snr Supt for the Port of Spain Division Floris Hodge-Griffith said while she appreciated the concerns of the community and the willingness to find a solution, the placement of barricades fell within the remit of the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Another resident said the road leading into Rock City formed a loop and any shooters would have to make a turn at the end of the street to escape. The resident suggested police presence in the community, however Hodge-Griffith said it was unlikely a post will be placed in the community, as resources were "stretched thin" within the division.