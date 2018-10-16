Judge tells why Petrotrin injunction on hold

APPELLATE court judge Charmaine Pemberton has given her reasons for granting a stay of the Industrial Court injunction which restrained state-owned Petrotrin from terminating its 5,500 workers.

In a 12-page ruling, she made it clear her task was not to determine whether the injunctive orders of the Industrial Court should be discharged, but whether a stay should be granted and whether Petrotrin had a good prospect of success in its main appeal against the other court’s decision.

Last Wednesday, just before midnight, after a marathon session at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain, Pemberton stayed the Industrial Court’s orders. That gave Petrotrin the green light to resume terminating its workers in its bid to cease operations by November 30.

Almost immediately the process resumed and hundreds of workers have collected their termination letters.

On Thursday, the Court of Appeal will be asked to determine whether the Industrial Court has the jurisdiction to grant injunctions in industrial relations offences, as well as imposing a fine.

In her written reasons for her decision to grant the stay, Pemberton said Petrotrin had a good prospect of success in its substantive appeal.

While her ruling is not binding on the full appellate court of three judges, Pemberton asked whether the Industrial Court had properly considered evidence on the national economic impact of Petrotrin.

“One has to ask the question though, where is the evidence which the court considered, other than the threatened loss of employment of 5,000 workers? There is no explanation as to why the court did not take into account or even mention the evidence placed before it by Petrotrin, whose evidence will have spoke to the public interest.”

She said it could not be inferred that the Industrial Court engaged in a “balancing act of any sort” to support granting the injunction.

Pemberton also agreed that the case was not one of retrenchment. According to the Industrial Court’s ruling and the Industrial Relations Act, employers may enter into consultation with the recognised majority union with a view to exploring the possibility of averting, reducing or mitigating the effects of the proposed retrenchment.

The Oilfield Workers' Trade Union (OWTU), which filed the IRO, is alleging that Petrotrin had a duty and obligation to meet and consult with the union in good faith in accordance with good industrial relations principles and practice.

“That is not the case here,” Pemberton said.

She also noted that, in 2014, Industrial Court president Deborah Thomas-Felix delivered a judgement in which she said interim injunctions should not be granted for industrial relations offences.

"It is not clear why the court moved away from this clear and convincing stance. To my mind, the analysis of the issue, in this case, was flawless. I re-commend it," Pemberton said.