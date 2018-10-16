JTUM responds to Chamber

The Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions (FITUN) have slammed statements by the TT Chamber of Commerce saying the business organisation is “behaving like a political group” which seems bent on the “destruction of the Industrial Court and the trade union movement.”

In an earlier statement, the Chamber said there was “clear evidence” that the combination of Industrial Court rulings, operations of the unions, and advice provided to union membership had not resulted in either the expansion of employment or business growth, or quality of life.”

The “job for life” concept no longer exists. Technology is rapidly changing skill sets. Unions also need to adapt to this reality, because the old ways will not serve workers in the long run the Chamber said.

However in a media release, the labour organisations said the Chamber is displaying a “backward unitarist approach entrenched in common law, where the employer has all the rights at the workplace.”

The statement, which was signed by BIGWU president Vincent Cabrera, said the unitarist approach “falsely equates purely business interests as being automatically in the national interest."