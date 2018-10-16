ITF consultant Granitto on week-long visit to TT

ITF consultant Gustavo Granitto (fourth from right) after meeting officials from the Trinidad and Tobago Tennis Federation and the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago.

GUSTAVO GRANITTO, an ITF (International Tennis Federation) consultant, is in TT on a week-long visit.

The Argentine will be dealing with discussions and follow-ups on the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, as well as conducting workshops and development programmes.

The founder of the GTC Tennis Consultancy Incorporated, he has been an ITF expert and consultant since 1986. From 1991-2005, he was appointed as the full-time ITF Development Officer for Mexico, Central American and Caribbean region.

He lives with his wife Maureen and sons Augusto and Tomas.