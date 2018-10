Hinds acts as AG

Acting Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds

MINISTER in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Fitzgerald Hinds has been appointed to act as Attorney General.

A statement from the Office of the AG said Hinds’ appointment took effect on Sunday.

AG Faris Al-Rawi is at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) XXX Plenary and Working Groups’ Meetings in Paris, France, and will then go to the United Kingdom for litigation matters involving TT cases.

