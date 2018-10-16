Handyman attacked with beer bottle, loses eye

San Fernando police are looking for a woman who hit a man with a beer bottle and robbed him of $375.

She hit him so hard that his left eye was gouged out.

Anthony Duncan, alias “Animal,” 58, is a well-known San Fernandian from Mon Repos, who did odd jobs for people in and outside the market on Mucurapo Street. He earned the nickname Animal through his ability to lift heavy loads. Up until the attack two Fridays ago, Duncan could lift two 100-pound bags of ground provisions from the back of a truck and carry them into the market.

Police confirmed the incident and said they looking for the woman who beat and robbed Duncan.

Duncan recounted the attack, which he said happened at about 7 pm after he had been selling bodi and tomatoes in front of the market on Mucurapo Street. He had spent the afternoon helping people put their groceries in their cars and tidied in front of stores to earn some extra cash.

Duncan is the father of an eight-year-old. His wife, Lisa Jaggerssar, 38, is speech-impaired and has been unable to find a job.

“I come to the market each day to find work. People give me things to do and they tip me.

“I did just done sell some tomatoes and bodi. I was getting ready to go home when I stopped by the bar to buy something. It was about 7 o’clock.

“Suddenly, I feel a blow to meh head. I fall backward and I went unconscious,” Duncan said.

A police report said Duncan was hit by a woman, who then took money from his pocket. He lay in the road bleeding from the left eye and people in the bar called the police. An ambulance took Duncan to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Duncan said doctors told him that the force of the bottle, which they believed was filled with beer, was so severe that his eyeball was completely gouged out. They have placed a plaster over the socket, which has become infected.

Police investigators said they are treating the matter as a robbery.

Since the incident, Duncan has not been able to work to care for his family. With a large bandage over the eye, he has resorted to sitting on the pavement and pleading for donations.

“My wife is dumb and now I blind in one eye. Life is so unfair when you come to think about it,” Duncan sobbed, with tears rolling down his right cheek.