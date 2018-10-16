Garcia: No discrimination Ministry addresses SAGHS rakhi issue:

Harrilal Seecharan and Anthony Garcia at a media briefing which was at the education towers pos .

Ministry of Education Anthony Garcia addressed reports that a student of the St Augustine Girls’ High School (SAGHS) was chastised by principal Linda Dharrie for wearing a rakhi, or traditional Hindu wristband last Monday, saying the reports were false and the incident “blown out of proportion” by the media.

Speaking at a press conference on religious tolerance in schools at Education Towers, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, yesterday, Garcia, flanked by Minister in the Ministry of Education Lovell Francis, Chief Education Officer Harrilal Seecharan and the parents of the student involved, said earlier reports that the girl was discriminated against were not true.

He said while he did not know the details of the incident, from the reports given to him from Seecharan, the principal and the parents of students, he did not believe the girl was mistreated or berated by the principal, and said the ministry continues to believe in religious tolerance for all students.

“When we (the ministry) became aware of it, our Chief Education Officer asked the director of school supervision...to liaise with the line supervisor to find out exactly what happened.

“What this ministry is very clear on is that there will be no religious intolerance. Every creed and race will always find an equal place as far as we are concerned. “She (the principal) nor the school has any objections to a student wearing a rakhi, except that it may be worn on the same hand on which the student wears the watch, and perhaps the watch can cover it in an effort to tidy up the situation.”

Garcia dismissed criticism by Pundit Satyanand Maharaj, who last week accused the school of discriminating against the girl because of her religious beliefs, saying the principal was simply enforcing the rules as best she could.

Dharrie said it was never her intention to single out students of any particular religious belief, but simply a matter of students wearing excessive accessories, which may be distracting during class.

“Right now what exists is that some students are wearing rakhis on both hands, extra earrings, extra chains and friendship bands. It’s a question of attire. It was not to put attention on the rakhi per se. It’s a reminder that the rakhi ought to be worn on the same hand as the watch.”

Dharrie said she apologised to students and teachers if she had offended them, but maintained that her address was not directed at any particular group.