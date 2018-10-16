Garbage problem in Carenage

Garbage on Haig Street Photo: Ryan Hamilton- Davis

RESIDENTS of Haig Street, Carenage are complaining of a garbage pile-up which is quickly becoming a health hazard.

They are calling for the authorities to clear up the garbage and to remove permanently from the street the containers where the garbage is thrown.

Residents said large containers put there in 2010 are overflowing, and leave their health at risk, since garbage collectors are refusing to collect it.

“Today would make it six days since a garbage man came,” said one resident. “You can’t even open your door, because it is too stink.”

Residents told Newsday they tried reaching the ombudsman and councillors for the area, to no avail. They said since the containers were put on the street, other people have been also dumping garbage there, to the point where it overflows and spills out into the street every night.

Newsday was told the situation has worsened because other garbage dumps in the area had been closed down.

“Everyone from all over come here to dump their garbage. Here is Carenage main labasse. They throw old fish, trash and appliances in this dump. Once, some people threw a bunch of cables here,” the resident complained. “Another time someone dumped seven dead dogs in the containers and it stayed there for days.”

Newsday tried reaching councillor for Carenage Akeila Glasgow, but all calls to her cell phone and messages sent to her on social media went unanswered.