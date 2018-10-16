Fire guts Woodbrook house

A member of the Trinidad & Tobago Fire sevice, enters a burning house on Gallus Street, Woodbrook. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE 16-10-2018

FIRE gutted a Woodbrook home yesterday afternoon, displacing a business and a home owner.

Fire services from Woodbrook Fire Station, as well as the headquarters on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, were called to a fire at 15 Gallus Street, Woodbrook.

By the time they arrived the house was already engulfed in flames. They contained the fire to the one house, but it was gutted.

Police cordoned off the street and diverted traffic to other roads, while nearby schools shut down for the day because of the smoke.

Newsday was told the front of the house was rented out to someone who ran a hair salon, while the owner of the house, who did not wish to be named, lived at the back.

During the commotion a woman fainted, but fire officers immediately attended to her and she was later treated by emergency health services.