Dumpster fire at Education Ministry

PUTTING IT OUT: Fire officers from the Fire Service Headquarters at Wrightson Road put out a fire at the dumpster behind Education Ministry offices at Edward Street, Port of Spain.

A FIRE on Tuesday in a dumpster behind the Education Ministry on Edward Street, Port of Spain was quickly put out by fire officers.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia told the media both he and minister in the ministry Dr Lovell Francis were in Parliament attending the Standing Finance Committee at the time.

"I got a call from the Permanent Secretary that there was a fire and both of us decided to come down."

He said when he arrived he was told one of the deputy permanent secretaries, while passing around the building, saw smoke, investigated and saw the fire in the dumpster.

"In her view the fire was huge."

He said she contacted the safety officer and fire services and they came and extinguished the fire. Garcia said one window pane cracked because of the heat.

Garcia commended the fire service for the timely response.

"I was told by the Permanent Secretary by the time a second call was made, the fire tender was here already. So I want to congratulate the fire service for their prompt action and they were able to extinguish the fire."

Francis said the fire officials said the building was safe, but staff should wait until the smoke cleared before resuming work.