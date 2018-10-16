Devant: Sandals to cost billions

DEVANT MAHARAJ PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

ACTIVIST Devant Maharaj on Monday alleged the Sandals Resort proposed for Tobago will cost billions of dollars, as he distributed purported documents indicating a price-tag of $2.72 billion.

What appeared to be a bundle of documents seeking approval for a certificate of environmental clearance (CEC), suggested a five star resort comprised of two hotels containing 925 rooms, 25 restaurants, and four jetties.

A golf course is also mentioned. Maharaj emailed media houses copies of four purported CEC documents, under an email heading, “Rowley Administration to spend billions on Sandals deal. No procurement process used to select Sandals. Sweetheart deal given.”