Crime Stoppers chair urges Laventille: Use WhatsApp for good

Snr Supt of Port of Spain Division Floris Hodge-Griffith, left and Supt Dale Ablack listen to residents during a police town hall meeting in Rock City, Laventille last night.

The chairman of the non-governmental organisation Crime Stoppers, Darrin Carmichael, has called on residents of Rock City, off Erica Street, Laventille, to put the multi-media messenger application WhatsApp to good use and form a community watch group to alert each other to criminal activities and suspicious people who may be frequenting the community.

Speaking at a police town hall meeting at the Erica Street basketball court on Monday night, Carmichael said there was strength in numbers and he believed if communities like Rock City could partner with the police and unite against criminals, there would be a dramatic reduction in the incidence of crime.

Carmichael said something as simple as forming a group chat on WhatsApp aimed at alerting residents to suspicious activities could prove useful, and encouraged them to monitor their communities safely by using their smartphones and reporting these incidents to the police.