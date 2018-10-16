Costa wins two cycling gold medals

TT cyclist Alexi Costa, centre, after winning the time trial. Lisa Groothuesheidkamp of Curacao, left, earned silver and Catlin Conyer of Bermuda took bronze.

TT women’s cyclist Alexi Costa won two gold medals at the 2018 Elite Caribbean Road Cycling Championships in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, over the weekend.

In the women’s 20K time trial, Costa claimed gold in 29 minutes, 56.12 seconds (29:56.12).

Lisa Groothuesheidkamp of Curacao was second in 29:58.43 and Catlin Conyer of Bermuda was third in 30:13.97.

In the men’s 30K time trial, TT’s Tyler Cole was ninth overall in 41:39.56.

Unfortunately, he just missed out on a medal in the Under-23 category as he was fourth behind Barbadian Jacob Kelly, who was third in 41:39.32. Barbadian Joshua Kelly was first in 39:47.61 and Conor White of Bermuda finished second in 40:40.06.

Christopher Govia of TT was 13th overall in 42:53.28.

Costa made it two gold medals when she won the road race in two hours, six minutes and 40 seconds (2:06.40).

Caitlin Conyers of Bermuda was second and Juana Fernandez Veras of Dominican Republic was third. Alexi’s sister Jessica was 10th overall.

In the men’s road race Cole was 14th. Other TT cyclists Govia, Sheldon Ramjit and Kemp Orosco did not finish the race.