CoP meets with freed kidnap victim

Darrell Cuffy.

POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith met with freed kidnap victim Darrell Cuffy for close to 45 minutes on Saturday at the Police Administration Building. Cuffy had requested the meeting.

Cuffy, accompanied by his father Farrell, thanked Griffith for acceding to his request, and spoke at length about what he knew of his kidnapping. Cuffy, 19, did not go into much detail but wanted the CoP to know how he felt about being a victim of crime.

Yesterday Griffith said he did not wish to divulge what was said to him, but added that the intention is to get to the perpetrators and to ensure Cuffy’s continuing safety.

Two Fridays ago Cuffy was released near the Caroni Bird Sanctuary.

A passer-by contacted the police and the traumatised teenager was taken to his Port of Spain home, where he was reunited with his parents.

He was snatched by kidnappers on April 25 at Fairways, Maraval and held for five months before being released. No ransom was paid. Griffith met with his parents shortly before he was released.