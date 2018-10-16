Commonwealth Short Story judging panel

THE Commonwealth Short Story Prize has announced the international panel of writers who will judge the world’s most global literary prize in 2019.

Representing the five regions of the Commonwealth, the panel, chaired by the Kittitian-British novelist, playwright and essayist Caryl Phillips, will also include:

• The Ugandan novelist and short-story writer Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi, overall winner of the 2014 Commonwealth Short Story Prize (Africa)

• The Pakistani writer and journalist Mohammed Hanif, whose novel, A Case of Exploding Mangoes, was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize (Asia)

• The award-winning author of speculative fiction Karen Lord, from Barbados (Caribbean)

• The British short-story writer Chris Power, author of the collection Mothers, and The Guardian column A Brief Survey of the Short Story (Europe and Canada)

• The poet, playwright, fiction writer and musician Courtney Sina Meredith, a New Zealander of Samoan, Mangaian and Irish descent (Pacific)

Run by Commonwealth Writers, the prize, which awards the best piece of unpublished short fiction from the Commonwealth is still open for submissions until November 1. The Commonwealth Short Story Prize is the only prize in the world where entries can be submitted in Bengali, Chinese, English, Greek, Malay, Portuguese, Samoan, Swahili, Tamil and Turkish. Stories by Commonwealth citizens translated into English from any language are also eligible.

Trinidad author Ingrid Persaud recently won the 2018 BBC National Short Story Award for Sweet Sop, a story she originally wrote for the 2017 Commonwealth Prize, winning her the Caribbean regional and the overall prize in that year.

