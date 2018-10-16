CJ slams Sunday Express report

Chief Justice Ivor Archie

CHIEF JUSTICE Ivor Archie has again broken his silence to address recent allegations made against him in the media.

In a brief statement issued by the Judiciary’s Court Protocol and Information Unit on behalf of the Office of the CJ, Archie took umbrage to the Sunday Express newspaper, for what was described as “recycled innuendos published in the Sunday Express.”

On Sunday, that newspaper carried a story which suggested there were certain people in possession of private photos and videos of the Chief Justice. In the statement, issued just before 6 pm today, the CJ rejected suggestions in the Sunday Express article as “false.”

“The Chief Justice categorically rejects the false and fabricated insinuation that he has ever sought to influence any judicial officer in their sentencing or other judicial function.

“The Chief Justice notes the now transparent recurring modus operandi of seeking to hound him out of office using tired tactics of innuendo with reliance and comment on that innuendo.

“These tactics surely cause one to wonder and ask who so desperately wants this Chief Justice out of office and why? While the Chief Justice supports a free and independent press, he calls upon all media organisations to perform their duties and functions responsibly and in the public interest and to avoid muckraking.”

Archie earlier this year challenged the Law Association’s investigation of allegations of misconduct against him. His complaints about the process were dismissed by the local appellate court and by the Privy Council. The ruling of this country’s highest appellate court paved the way for the association to continue with its investigation.

There has been no word from the body of lawyers on how far they have reached with their investigation or when the postponed special general meeting will be held to discuss whether there are grounds to approach the prime minister to invoke the impeachment clause under section 137 of the Constitution which sets out the process to do so.