CEPEP contractors fired for not paying NIS

Kazim Hosein

LOCAL Government Minister Kazim Hosein says CEPEP contractors who are non-compliant with the payment of National Insurance System (NIS) contributions for workers were dismissed.

He was speaking yesterday as the Standing Finance Committee considered expenditure for 2019 on the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in Parliament.

Hosein said there will be about 8,000 CEPEP employees next year.

Tabaquite MP Suruj Rambachan asked how much a CEPEP contractor received per worker and Hosein said he would have to provide that information.

Rambachan said there were contractors who complained about not receiving their management fees, but these were the same contractors not paying NIS for workers.

"When employees of CEPEP come to my office as their MP and say their NIS has not been paid, I want to know that they got their money."

Rambachan said he agreed with the termination of non-compliant CEPEP contractors. Hosein explained NIS is paid through CEPEP by the contractor, and Rambachan asked why the NIS was not deducted at the level of CEPEP.

Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said it was part of the contractual arrangement.

"Under your administration was the time that most of the contractors did not pay those obligations."