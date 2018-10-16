After suspension threat, TTEC dad still at work

Kevin Julien with his three children PHOTO BY SHANE SUPERVILLE

Despite threats of disciplinary action last Friday for bringing his children to work, supervisor at the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) Kevin Julien is still at work, awaiting further instructions from management on the issue.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, Julien said he reported for duty as usual yesterday and continued to work without any instructions from his area manager or other senior officials.

Julien said contrary to earlier reports, he was not served with a disciplinary letter on Friday, and the letter he referred to was in fact one delivered to him on September 8, the day after the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) called on workers to rest and reflect. He said the discord arose after he stayed at home the previous day to look after his three children, a decision which was perceived as an act of defiance against the company.

“I’m just here waiting to see what happens next,” he said. “Nobody told me anything, I’m going out on the field as expected so nothing has happened to me.”

Last Friday, Julien took his three children to his office at Flament Street, Port of Spain, as he claimed he could not find a babysitter to look after them during the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) annual convention.