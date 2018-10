3-day bad weather alert issued

File photo: Residents of Morne Espoire, Paramin, assess damages to the only access road after heavy rains last July.

The Meteorological Service (TTMS) is urging people to be extra-vigilant, especially those who live or work in flood-prone or landslip-prone areas.

The TTMS issued an adverse weather alert for today from 10 am to Friday at 8 pm.

It said an active ITCZ is expected to produce heavy showers and thunderstorms over some areas, which could lead to flash flooding, gusty winds and landslides/landslips.