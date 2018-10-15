Toxic fumes after oil dumped in Caparo pond

FRUSTRATED Caparo residents said for the past two months they have been inhaling toxic fumes after a truck company has been dumping its waste oil into a pond near their community.

The residents said their children are the ones who are affected.

“People can’t exist around here inhaling these kind of fumes. This is totally unacceptable and we need the authorities to do something.”

The waste oil enters a drain which flows into a nearby pond. This pond flows into the Caparo River.

The residents said they have sent letters to the Chaguanas Borough Corporation, Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and public health authorities, but their plight has fallen on deaf ears.

They said they are frustrated and do not know where else to turn for help.

Fishermen and Friends of the Sea corporate secretary Gary Aboud visited the residents on Sunday.

He said the oil in the river was solid oil. “This is not imaginary oil,” he said showing his hands after placing it in the river.

After investigations, Aboud said the source of the oil is from a trucking company that does transportation from a well-known oil company.