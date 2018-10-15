Top cop meets freed kidnap victim

Darrell Cuffy

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith met freed kidnap victim Darrell Cuffy for close to 45 minutes on Saturday at the Police Administration Building.

Cuffy had requested the meeting soon after he was released by kidnappers.

Cuffy, accompanied by his father Farrell, thanked Griffith for acceding to his request and spoke at length about what he knew of his kidnapping. He did not share much details about his ordeal but wanted the Commissioner to know how he felt about being a victim of crime.