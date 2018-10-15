St Mary’s, Lakshmi Girls take Scotiabank table tennis crowns

St Mary’s College and Lakshmi Girls Hindu College captured the Boys and Girls Open titles, respectively, yesterday, on the penultimate day of the Scotiabank Schools Table Tennis Tournament, staged at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

The three-day tournament will continue and conclude on Saturday.

The girls’ open contest was held in a round-robin format with Rayanna Boodhan and Ranelle Bharatsingh pairing up for Lakshmi Girls in a 3-0 win over their school mates Celine Roodal and Reanna Maharaj (11-4, 11-6, 11-2) and a 3-0 win over St Joseph Convent duo, Ana Liu and Alexis Lucio (11-5, 11-3, 11-4).Meanwhile, St Marys’ Nikoli Barbour-Alexis and Nicolas Lee got the upper hand against Bishop’s High of Tobago, 3-2 (11-9, 9-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-9), in the Boys Open final.

On Saturday, the opening day of competition, Naparima College defeated Lakshmi Girls 3-0 in the girls’ team competition, while Bishop’s High of Tobago copped the boys’ open team crown with a 3-1 win over ASJA Boys. Naparima were well represented again on the second day with Shreya Maharaj and Pryanka Khellawan teaming up to win the Under-15 Girls round-robin. Lakshmi Girls and St Joseph’s Convent took second and third.

The boys Under-15 title was won by Gabriel John and Nicholas O’Young for Trimont College who defeated Vasesh Ramphalie and Aidan Jairare, 11-6, 3-11, 11-9, 18-16, in the final.