Sinanan: 50 per cent of PTSC buses down

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan

TRANSPORT Minister Rohan Sinanan reported that 50 per cent of buses in the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) fleet were inoperable.

He was speaking as the Standing Finance Committee considered expenditure on the Works and Transport Ministry for 2019 in Parliament Monday.

Tabaquite MP Suruj Rambachan asked about the number of buses in the fleet, how many were servicable and how many were on the road for (more than) $40 million to be spent per year to maintain. Sinanan replied the total buses on the fleet were 389, operational were 195 and PTSC expected, based on their repair plan, to bring into operation 230 buses by November 30 and 250 by December.

Rambachan said: "So Mr Minister of your 389 buses on the fleet 50 per cent are inoperable? How did we reach that stage Mr Minister?"

Sinanan replied: "We have been at that stage, based on the reports I have been getting, for quite a while."

He said PTSC has gone on a drive to have buses that are down back up. He added a lot of the buses on the fleet were more than 10-years-old where industry standard was seven years.