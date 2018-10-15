Policemen to appear in court

Photo: Jeff Mayers

TWO Policemen will today appear before a Chaguanas magistrate charged with misbehavior in public office.

According to reports, the policemen stopped a car during a road exercise and stole $3,300 from a driver.

The policemen ages 23 and 29 were charged on Thursday by PC Ian Mitchell of the Professional Standards Bureau.(PSB)

According to a police report, when the policemen stopped the driver, they searched him and took his money.

The police then told the man to drive off.

The driver made a report and the PSB investigated the case and later charged the policemen.