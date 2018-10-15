Paragon breeze past Fatima in indoor hockey

DAVID COKER, Akim Toussaint and Kelon Skerritt each scored twice last Sunday as Paragon breezed past Fatima 7-3 at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, in an open men’s encounter of the 2018 TT Hockey Board (TTHB) National Indoor League.

Coker found the back of the net in the 13th and 40th minutes, Toussaint scored in the 15th and 32nd minutes, while Skerritt struck in the 26th and 36th minutes. Christian John was the other goal-getter for Paragon, in the 30th.

Ishmael Campbell netted twice for Fatima, in the 26th and 37th. Fatima’s other scorer was Jordan Vieira, in the 20th.

Other Results –

October 5 –

Trinity Men: CARIB (2) – Shea St Louis 8th; Jelani James 29th vs FATIMA (0).

Mixed Veterans: QUEEN’S PARK (8) – Jerazeno Bell 2nd; Gary Chin 7th; Ryan Mouttet 9th; Melissa Johnson 13th, 21st; Rob Wyatt 17th, 24th; Derek Tang Nian 23rd vs POLICE (0).

Women Open: HARVARD CHECKERS (3) – Patrice Padmore 11th; Kwylan Jaggassar 26th; Mindy Charles 31st vs VENTURES (1) – Anya Sealy 40th.

October 6 –

Girls Under-19: MAGNOLIA (4) – Caitlyn Greene 19th, 27th; Shaniah De Freitas 24th, 25th vs PARAGON (1) – Nkese Antoine 8th.

Boys Under-19: SHAPE (4) – Leumas Neptune 10th; Nicholas Whiteman 12th, 23rd, 29th vs CARIB (2) – Jelani James 8th, 28th.

Trinity Men: NOTRE DAME (1) – Nicholas Baldeosingh 14th vs FATIMA (0); NOTRE DAME (5) – Nicholas Whiteman 2nd, 3rd; Lorenzo Lodai 4th; Nicholas Baldeosingh 7th; Darnil Trancoso 22nd vs POLICE (1) – Ryan Ramberan 1st; SHAPE (3) – Leroy Sookdeo 4th; Nick Pascall 6th; Caleb Guiseppi 21st vs QUEEN’S PARK (1) – Craig Cockburn 24th.

Trinity Women: MAGNOLIA (1) – Raquel Dowden 19th vs POLICE (0).

Mixed Veterans: FATIMA (11) – Cristina Abreu 4th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 24th, 27th, 29th; Alan Young 10th; Derek Lee 16th, 20th; Colin Young 28th vs SHAPE (2) – Patricia Wright-Alexis 23rd; Sheridan Beckford 30th.

Women Open: HARVARD CHECKERS (1) – Chernika Ellis 1st vs PARAGON (1) – Gabrielle Thompson 29th.

Men Open: PARAGON (9) – David Coker 5th, 32nd; Akim Toussaint 9th, 27th, 37th; Kelon Skeritt 12th; Tariq Singh 31st, 36th; Kiel Murray 36th vs DEFENCE FORCE (3) – Marcus James 6th, 20th; Javon Woodward 39th.

October 7 –

Boys Under-19: PARAGON (10) – Kelon Skeritt 2nd, 15th, 23rd; Christian John 8th, 28th; Tariq Singh 11th, 24th; David Coker 20th; Malcolm Baptiste 25th, 29th vs CARIB (0).

Girls Under-19: PARAGON (5) vs RAIDERS (0).

Trinity Women: POLICE (1) – Suzie Pierre 22nd vs NOTRE DAME (0).

Trinity Men: CARIB (3) – Kern Ramsammy 5th, 28th; Hilary St Louis 12th vs POLICE (0).

Mixed Veterans: QUEEN’S PARK (9) – Raphael Govia 3rd; Melissa Johnson 4th, 22nd, 24th, 28th; Richard Thomas 5th; Rob Wyatt 10th; Jerazeno Bell 23rd, 30th vs DEFENCE FORCE (1) – Roger Daniel 19th.

Women Open: MAGNOLIA (5) – Kaitlyn Olton 4th; Brittney Hingh 5th, 30th; Savannah De Freitas 10th; Shaniah De Freitas 17th vs PARAGON (2) – Felicia King 26th; Kristin Thompson 40th.

Men Open: QUEEN’S PARK (5) – Aidan De Gannes 5th; Raphael Govia 7th, 30th; Jerazeno Bell 8th; Darren Cowie 40th vs PETROTRIN (2) – Dwain Quan Chan 27th; Solomon Eccles 29th.